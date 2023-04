You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

WALS — Modulating Immunity Through Ligand-Receptor Engineering Air date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: LECTURE SUMMARY: "I will discuss insights into immunoreceptor signaling and therapeutic modulation based on structure-based protein engineering. I will mainly focus on cytokine systems but will also delve into other axes. The overall principles focus on the exploitation of induced proximity at the cell surface to therapeutically manipulate signaling. LECTURE OBJECTIVES: (1) Tuning cytokine signaling through perturbation of the cell surface receptor complex; (2) Strategies to reduce cytokine pleiotropy for therapeutics; (3) Extension of concepts of induced proximity to discovery new signaling axes.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Christopher Garcia, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour