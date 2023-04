You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar - Gwendalyn Randolph HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Randolph’s research integrates the study of monocytes, monocyte-derived cells, and dendritic cells with vascular and lymphatic vessel biology. Dr. Randolph and her team have pioneered assays to study migration of these immune cells to lymph nodes in various tissues, and their work on tracking monocytes has led to advances in understanding the relationship of monocytes to the dendritic cell system in vivo. This work has led to identification of a core set of genes that define macrophages, while revealing striking tissue-specific profiles for resident macrophages in different organs. Her group has also developed assays to study the differentiation and migration of human monocytes and dendritic cells across vascular and lymphatic barriers. Dr. Randolph aims to delineate the role of macrophages and dendritic cells in chronic inflammation and their relationship to the lymphatic system. The Randolph laboratory has a track-record of research contributions in atherosclerosis and is initiating efforts in the areas of type II diabetes and Crohn’s disease.



