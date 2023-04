You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Expanding Translationally Relevant Chemical Space: Insights Into Natural Product Resources, Technologies, and Mechanisms (Part-Two)—April 28, 2023 Air date: Friday, April 28, 2023, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This two-part Hot Topic Webinar Series highlights emerging trends in natural products research. Experts in the natural products field will touch on topics in organic structure analysis, metabologenomics, venomics, high-throughput phenotypic screening, electron microscopy techniques, host microbe interactions, and structural biology. In Part Two of the series will take place on April 28, 2023. This webinar will focus on applications of emerging research technologies to elucidate the mechanism of action of bioactive natural products. Part One took place on March 6, 2023, and covered natural product research resources enabling discovery and development of natural products as lead compounds and research tools. Part One can be viewed at https://videocast.nih.gov/watch=49185.



For more information go to https://www.nccih.nih.gov/news/events/expanding-translationally-relevant-chemical-space-insights-into-natural-product-resources-technologies-and-mechanisms-two-part-webinar-april-28-2023 Author: NCCIH Runtime: 2 hours