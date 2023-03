You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Clinical Center CEO Quarterly Town Hall - April 2023 NIH Only Air date: Monday, April 24, 2023, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Since January 2017, Dr. Gilman has offered quarterly CC town hall sessions to provide updates on CC activities and solicit input from CC staff. In April 2020, the town halls were offered via videocast only to comply with pandemic-related restrictions. The upcoming town hall on April 24, 2023 will resume to in-person attendance with 3 sessions scheduled (7:30AM, 1:00PM and 5:30PM) to accommodate staff on all tours of duty. The 1PM session will include a live videocast option and will be archived for future viewing by NIH staff. The sessions will begin with Length of Service recognition for CC employees who have achieved milestone anniversaries for federal service and the town hall will conclude with a Q+A component. Author: James K. Gilman, M.D. Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes