ADVANTAGE Working Group Air date: Friday, April 14, 2023, 9:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Agriculture and Diet: Value Added for Nutrition, Translation/Application in a Global Ecology The Advantage Project The ADVANTAGE Working Group is an effort to better understand the intersection of food systems, diet, nutrition, and health in a changing environment by addressing how the current realities of climate/environmental change (CEC) are affecting dietary choices, patterns, and relevant aspects of the food system, as well as implications for specific public health outcomes of interest. This effort seeks to determine how an ecological approach can be applied to assess the nature and impact of these relationships and how to best translate the evidence generated to support dietary guidance to promote health and prevent disease. ADVANTAGE is intended to aid the global community in addressing the potential impacts of the intersection of CEC, food systems, nutrition, and health by focusing on the evidence, i.e., what is known/unknown, how gaps in that evidence might be addressed, and how to apply that evidence most effectively in support of sustainable and resilient programs and policies. The ADVANTAGE Working Group will employ a multi-disciplinary approach that accounts for all the elements of the nutrition ecology to better position us to achieve public health goals through the development of context-specific, equitable, safe, and efficacious interventions and guidance. The ADVANTAGE Working Group will provide value-added support to agencies and organizations that develop dietary guidelines, recommendations, policy, and programs. Author: Drew Bremer Runtime: 3 hours, 30 minutes