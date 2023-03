You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

A How To Guide: The Use of Social Media in Research NIH Only Air date: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our presenter is Brenda Curtis, PhD MsPH who is an investigator in the NIDA Translational Addiction Medicine Branch. Dr. Curtis’ research focus is translational, and she aims to leverage social media and big data methodology to form the development, evaluation, and implementation of technology-based tools. The objectives for this session are:

1) Understand the current landscape of social media research and the different human subjects protections issues each raise;

2) Develop a comprehensive understanding of the ethical considerations for social media recruitment techniques;

3) Identify what IRBs will consider when reviewing studies that involve the use of social media;

4) Explore what the use of social media data in research means for the future.

Author: Brenda Curtis and Tiffany Gommel Runtime: 1 hour