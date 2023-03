You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Workshop on Inclusive Participation in Clinical Research (Day Two) Air date: Friday, March 31, 2023, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The purpose of this workshop is to improve implementation of evidence-based best practices for inclusive participation in clinical research. This workshop will discuss evidence-based best practices to increase inclusive participation in clinical research, how to implement these practices, challenges to overcome, and lessons learned. Workshop topics are organized by stage in the research process: before the study, during the study, and after the study. Day two will include a special session that will feature representatives from the different entities involved in supporting and conducting clinical research (academia, pharma, community-based organizations, and federal agencies). Author: NIMHD Runtime: 6 hours