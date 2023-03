You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

A Facilitated Discussion on Police Brutality NIH Only Air date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Prompted by the Tyre Nichols case and other police-related events, this forum will be the first of its kind for the NIH Clinical Center. Audience members will be able to ask questions and interact with Dr. Gilman and panelists from the CC and NIH Office of EDI. Author: with Dr. James Gilman, Clinical Center CEO, and Kevin D. Williams, Esquire, Director, NIH Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes