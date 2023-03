You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Medical AI Seminar Series: Leveraging AI for Smart Health Applications for Taiwan and Beyond Air date: Friday, March 17, 2023, 8:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is the first of seminar series that provides informative learning topics on how recent advances in medical AI research and applications being utilized in real world hospitals and medical centers in US and around the world to improve patient care and outcomes. This presentation will describe smart digital health innovations from Taiwan's China Medical University and its hospital system (CMUH) that applies big data and A.I. combined with advanced medical technologies to optimize and improve patient care. The development and deployment of smart care applications at CMUH from optimizing community care to advanced hospital acute cardiac care and rapid infection diagnosis with precision treatment to prevent sepsis will be presented. CMUH is a leading medical center and one of the largest academic health systems in Taiwan aiming to advance smart health research to improve patient care that leverages A.I. advances combined with curated large population data and digital technology and innovations to create community to hospital (C2H) solutions that achieve high quality and cost-efficient improvement of clinical outcomes for patients in Taiwan and beyond. Author: Dr. Yang C Fann Runtime: 2 hours