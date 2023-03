You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH History Lecture with Victoria Harden, Ph.D. Air date: Thursday, May 4, 2023, 1:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Victoria A. Harden was the founding director of the Office of NIH History and the Stetten Museum, an office she created during the 1986-87 observance of the NIH centennial. Although retired since 2006, she continues to serve the office as a Special Volunteer. She is the author of numerous books. Her book "Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever: History of a Twentieth-Century Disease" won the 1991 Henry Adams prize of the Society for History in the Federal Government for the best book published in 1990 about the history of the federal government. In 1989 and 1993 she organized conferences on the history of AIDS. And in 2012, she published "AIDS at 30: A History," an essential overview of the epidemic emphasizing the response of the medical community—physicians and nurses, public health officials, and biomedical researchers—to AIDS.



For more information go to https://history.nih.gov Author: Victoria A. Harden, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour