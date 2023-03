You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Matilda White Riley Behavioral and Social Sciences Honors - [2023] Air date: Monday, May 15, 2023, 1:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: 16th NIH Matilda White Riley Behavioral and Social Sciences Honors Monday, May 15, 2023, 1:30 - 5:00pm | Natcher Conference Center and Virtual Presenters: To be announced Matilda White Riley, Ph.D., (1911–2004) was a celebrated scientist and member of the National Academy of Sciences whose transformative work and leadership in the behavioral and social sciences at the NIH is honored annually by OBSSR. Each year, NIH honors the research trajectory and continuing influence of Dr. Matilda White Riley in the behavioral and social sciences across and beyond the NIH. Initiated as an annual distinguished scholar lecture, OBSSR expanded the event in 2016 to recognize emerging scientists with a competition for peer-reviewed articles by Early Stage Investigators (ESIs).



For more information go to https://obssr.od.nih.gov/news-and-events/events/16th-nih-matilda-white-riley-behavioral-and-social-sciences-honors Author: Jennifer J. Manly, PhD Runtime: 3 hours, 30 minutes