Vivek Murthy lecture Series on Public Health leadership Air date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In celebration of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) Heritage Month, join us for the Dr. Vivek H. Murthy Distinguished Lecture Series on Public Health Leadership. This is the third in a series of fireside chats in honor of Dr. Murthy, the 19th and 21st Surgeon General of the United States. The goal of the series is to recognize a public health leader whose enduring efforts have made a significant impact on advancing public health. At this upcoming event, Dr. Murthy will recognize Dr. Dave Choksy, Professor at NYU and previous health commissioner of New York City, for his leadership in addressing racism, pandemic responses and mental health impacting various communities.



The event will feature an introduction from NIMHD director Dr. Eliseo J. Pérez-Stable, followed by a conversation between Dr. Murthy and Mayor Wu moderated by NIMHD deputy director Dr. Monica Webb Hooper. Author: NIMHD, NIH Runtime: 1 hour, 20 minutes