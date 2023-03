You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Director's Seminar Series: Developing novel immunotherapy strategies for HPV-associated respiratory papillomatosis HHS Only Air date: Friday, March 17, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) is a rare disorder that manifests as progressively growing aerodigestive tract papillomas that cause profound voice disturbance and airway obstruction. The disorder is caused by chronic infection with HPV type 6 or 11. One research interest of the Allen lab is to develop and study novel, rationally designed therapeutic approaches for RRP. In this lecture, Dr. Allen will highlight newly identified mechanisms of immune escape utilized by HPV6 or 11 to escape innate and adaptive immunity and discuss the results of prospective immunotherapy clinical trials conducted at the NIH Clinical Center for this disease. Author: Clint Allen, M.D. Runtime: 1 hour