You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

ECHO/NIH Return of Individual Research Results to Participants Workshop Air date: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Purpose: Identify best practices for large-sample studies of pregnancy and childhood to ethically and feasibly return individual research results to participants. Crosscutting Themes:

How should recommendations differ for returning individual results to pregnant people and children versus those of other adults?

Most research on returning individual results focuses on genetics results; how can we broaden to include environmental data from bioassays, physical measures, and self-reports?

How can the workshop guide facilitation of equity in return of individual results? For more information go to https://cvent.me/Erbowl Author: NIH Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Runtime: 7 hours, 30 minutes