You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Active Living Conference [Day 1] Air date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The 2023 Active Living Conference theme, Expanding Active Living Applications beyond Chronic Diseases to Synergistic Epidemics, or “syndemics”, focuses attention on the role of active living in addressing multiple intersecting crises, such as coronavirus disease (COVID-19), mental health, climate change, and structural racism. The Active Living Conference highlights research, policies, and practices based on a multilevel perspective. Physically active behaviors have been well documented to prevent, intercept, and treat several common chronic diseases, including multiple cancers, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. Physical activity also supports the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health of individuals, families and communities.



For more information go to https://www.gpred.org/activelivingconference/ Author: Panel 1: Jennifer Roberts; Tara Blackshear; Amy A. Eyler Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes