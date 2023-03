You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Transforming Hypertension Diagnosis and Management in the Era of Artificial Intelligence Air date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: High blood pressure, known as hypertension, is still a significant health problem worldwide. To better diagnose and manage the disease, healthcare providers need more reliable and exact measurements. Machine learning or artificial intelligence tools could offer better ways to improve current approaches for the detection, monitoring, and management of hypertension. Join the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute for a virtual workshop that brings together health care providers and researchers with expertise in hypertension along with data scientists, engineers, and implementation scientists. Participants will explore data integration strategies, novel technologies, and innovative analytical methods, with the goal of finding ways to improve hypertension detection, monitoring, and management. The workshop features panel discussions on: Bridging the communication gap between population health, clinical medicine, and engineering Improving blood pressure measurement and control and reducing hypertension risk Using artificial intelligence to predict, monitor, and treat hypertension Addressing real world implementation challenges and issues Other topics include health disparities, novel technologies, data harmonization, electronic health records, clinical decision tools, medication adherence, and clinical and regulatory issues. The workshop also features a keynote presentation on real-world challenges for communities most impacted by hypertension.



For more information go to https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/events/2023/transforming-hypertension-diagnosis-and-management-era-artificial-intelligence Author: Rashmee Shah, Daichi Shimbo, Eric Spatz Runtime: 5 hours