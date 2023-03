You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Engineered biomaterials for lymph node drug delivery and disease modeling enable next-generation approaches in cancer immunotherapy Air date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The advent of the cancer immunotherapy era has created wide-reaching new opportunities for drug delivery and biomaterial technologies to impact cancer therapy. Major barriers to the safer and more effective treatment of cancer using immunotherapy include achieving sufficient drug doses in target tissues at appropriate time scales as well as enabling drug synergies by co-delivery of combination therapies. More effective modeling of immunotherapy effects in disease-relevant preclinical models also represents a critical hurdle to the effective translation of newly developed therapies, that could likewise enable the development of personalized immunotherapy approaches to improve patient care. This talk will highlight recent advances from the Thomas lab in addressing current major challenges to achieving more effective cancer immunotherapy by leveraging engineered biomaterials. These include enabling technologies for controlled delivery of therapeutics to lymph nodes, tissues where anti-tumor immune responses are initiated and regulated, and modeling the tumor immune microenvironment for immunotherapeutic drug screening.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/sigs/biomedical-engineering-scientific-interest-group Author: Susan N. Thomas Runtime: 1 hour