You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

“Listening to Learn and to Lead”: Empowerment of Under-represented Researchers / Women Leaders in Academic Research) Air date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Lecture Synopsis: Dr Hadigan will share her experience and insights on the powerful role of listening (and not listening) as she navigated her career as a productive clinical investigator and in her newest role as Chief Medical Officer of the NIH Clinical Center Series Description: Invited monthly lecture series highlighting and honoring women and under-represented leaders in science, industry, academics, policy, and advocacy. Originally from a combined effort of Interventional Radiology, Biomedical Engineering, Radiology, Imaging Sciences, Data Science, and Image-Guided Oncology, the series aimed to honor and promote women and confront disparities within the fields. This honorary lecture series uses experiential tales to challenge the implicit bias on role modeling and mentoring of underrepresented groups. Monthly topics are open-ended and geared towards highlighting successful female or other under-represented leaders as role models for trainees. Speakers focus on mentoring, career building, implicit bias, inclusive team science, and empowerment to counter under-representation in science and medical research. Prior Lectures: https://videocast.nih.gov/PastEvents?c=231



For more information go to https://www.cc.nih.gov/centerio/women_leaders.html Author: Colleen Hadigan, MD MPH Runtime: 1 hour