You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar - Pathogenic communications between the mouth and gut HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Kamada’s laboratory is interested in understanding how the gut microbiota and host immunity interact in gastrointestinal health and disease. Specifically, they have focused on the mechanisms by which certain pathogenic members of commensal bacteria promote chronic intestinal inflammation that leads to the development of inflammatory bowel disease. Dr. Kamada and his group are investigating how potentially pathogenic members of commensal bacteria accumulate the gut and activate host immune cells. Likewise, Dr. Kamada is studying how beneficial commensal bacteria compete with these pathogenic bacteria and regulate intestinal homeostasis.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/immunology-seminars Author: Nobuhiko Kamada Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes