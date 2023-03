You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar - The tumor antigenic landscape associated with T cell infiltration and immunoediting. HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Bassani-Sternberg lab focuses on identifying clinically relevant cancer-specific Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) ligands that will guide the development of personalized cancer immunotherapy using mass-spectrometry (MS), currently the only methodology to identify unbiasedly HLA binding peptides that are presented in vivo to cytotoxic T cells. Her group has developed proteogenomics and MS-based immunopeptidomics analytical and computational approaches to identify HLA ligands derived from tumor-associated proteins, mutated neoantigens, non-canonical ORFs and post translationally modified peptides. In the clinic, the Bassani-Sternberg group aims to integrate, for the first time, mass-spectrometry-based immunopeptidomics into the innovative translational clinical strategy of personalized immunotherapy within the department of oncology. Dr. Bassani-Sternberg aims to apply her group’s discovery pipeline in the context of phase I clinical vaccine and adoptive T cell therapy trials to identify personalized neoantigens from patient tumor samples.



Author: Michal Bassani-Sternberg Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes