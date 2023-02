You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Is Misinformation the Problem? Re-examining the Infodemic Air date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: As COVID-19 spread across the United States, public health officials and science communicators found themselves wrangling both the pandemic and what was often described as an “infodemic”: a barrage of false and misleading information about the disease, treatments, and eventually vaccines. In this talk, we will explore that infodemic, drawing on research that examined how it took shape, what narratives reached which publics, and the network dynamics that assisted its spread. While misinformation was indeed present in many narratives that went viral, much of what proliferated is perhaps more accurately classified as rumors. Unlike misinformation, rumors are often based on incomplete or partial information - and they sometimes turn out to be true. We will examine how rumors start, why they persist and recur, and why they are so effective at spreading on social media…and, of course, some mechanisms for mitigation. Author: Renee DiResta Runtime: 1 hour