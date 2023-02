You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

DEIA Listening Session: Recap NIH Only Air date: Friday, March 24, 2023, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The final DEIA listening session will focus on recapping all seven listening sessions. We will discuss the summary and action plan of all the sessions conducted from July 22, 2022, to December 13, 2022. During those seven sessions, NIH senior leaders heard directly from the community about specific workforce-related challenges as well as recommendations for effecting change. The goal of each listening session is to provide a safe space for members of each population and their allies to share their insights. The seven populations include Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, Black/African Americans, Hispanic/Latinos, Native Americans, People with Disabilities, Sexual and Gender Minorities, and Women. Any community member or ally had the opportunity to share their perspectives on workforce-related challenges and solutions. Author: Larry Tabak, Tara Schwetz, Kevin Williams, Julie Berko, Marie Bernard, David Rice Runtime: 1 hour