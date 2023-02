You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

INSPIRED Symposium: Insights in Pediatric CAR T-cell Immunotherapy: Recent Advances and Future Directions Air date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 9:15:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: With the primary goal to bring together the expanding pediatric and young adult CAR T-cell community, in addressing major clinical advances achieved over the last decade and outstanding gaps warranting further focus, we aim to reflect on the 10+ year experience of CAR T-cell delivery to pediatric and young adults with B-cell malignancies. Based on experience gained over this time, this conference will focus on highlighting current best practices, opportunities to address unmet needs, and areas where future research is needed or ongoing. Our primary goal for this conference is to allow for cross-fertilization and collaboration as we strive to improve outcomes using CAR T-cell therapy in pediatric cancers.



For more information go to https://ncifrederick.cancer.gov/events/conferences/INSPIRED2023 Author: NCI, NIH Runtime: 8 hours, 45 minutes