Preventing Unplanned Pregnancies in Clinical Research--Balancing Science, Safety, and Ethics NIH Only Air date: Thursday, March 2, 2023, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: We are pleased to welcome our guest speaker, Evan Myers, MD, MPH, who is the Walter L. Thomas Distinguished Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology in the Duke University School of Medicine as well as Vice-Chair for Reproductive Risks at the Duke Health System Institutional Review Board.



Dr. Myers will address the following topics: Brief historical overview of approaches to excluding pregnant people from research

Definitions and implications of "childbearing potential"

The "value" of pregnancy testing

Common issues with protocols and consent forms

Research and policy needs Author: Evan Myers, MD, MPH Runtime: 1 hour