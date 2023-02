You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2023 NIMH/OARC Annual Autism Awareness Month Event A Portrait of Autism: Artists and Their Works Air date: Friday, April 14, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In recognition of Autism Awareness Month the Office of Autism Research Coordination (OARC) hosts a special event to highlight current issues of interest to the autism community. This year OARC will be featuring 3 autistic artists that will talk about how their experiences as autistic individuals have shaped their artistic expression. The audience includes NIH staff and regular public. Admission is free.



For more information go to https://iacc.hhs.gov/ Author: Dr. Susan Daniels Runtime: 2 hours