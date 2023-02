You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH–FDA COVID SIG Lecture with Donna Farber, Ph.D. Air date: Thursday, June 8, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Donna Farber, Ph.D., is the George H. Humphreys, II Professor of Surgical Sciences (in Surgery), Chief, Division of Surgical Sciences and Professor of Microbiology & Immunology at Columbia University. from the speaker: "Research in the laboratory is focused on immunological memory and specifically on memory T cells as essential mediators of protective immunity. While it was previously thought that memory T cells mediate their protective responses through rapid migration and surveillance through tissues, it is now become clear that localization and establishment of non-circulating memory T cells resident in tissue sites is integral to immune protection. We are incorporating fundamental studies on mouse models with novel translational approaches on human samples to investigate tissue immune responses. We have identified a new subset of non-circulating tissue-resident memory T cells (TRM) in the lung that mediate optimal protective immunity in a mouse model of influenza infection. Current studies into mechanisms for how memory T cells become targeted to and maintained in the lung use total transcriptome profiling and bioinformatics approaches. We have identified novel roles for specific integrins and inflammatory mediators in this process, and are studying the signaling pathways involved in resident memory T cell generation and functional recall." Author: Donna Farber, Ph.D., Columbia University Runtime: 1 hour