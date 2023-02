You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH–FDA COVID SIG Lecture with Helen Su, M.D., Ph.D. Air date: Thursday, June 1, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Helen Su, M.D., Ph.D., is chief of the Human Immunological Diseases Section in NIAID. The Human Immunological Diseases Section (HIDS) carries out research to understand the molecular mechanisms regulating the human immune system and how their derangements cause disease. They study patients with poorly characterized, inherited immunodeficiencies and autoimmune diseases, often lacking molecular diagnoses. Major Areas of Research: Defining the molecular mechanisms of new inherited human immunological diseases; Understanding DOCK8 function in health and human disease; Elucidating innate immunoregulatory mechanisms for control of respiratory virus infections in humans Author: Helen Su, M.D., Ph.D., NIH NIAID Runtime: 1 hour