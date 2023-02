You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH–FDA COVID SIG Lecture with Malik Peiris Air date: Thursday, May 4, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In 2003, Professor Peiris and his research team discovered SARS-CoV, a novel coronavirus, as the etiological agent for SARS. He joined The University of Hong Kong in 1995, and is now Chair of Virology at the School of Public Health, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China. He co-directs the WHO H5 Reference Laboratory and the WHO SARS-CoV-2 reference laboratory at The University of Hong Kong. Currently, he serves on many Hong Kong and WHO advisory committees, including the WHO International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on COVID-19. He is a clinical and public health virologist with a particular interest in emerging viral diseases at the animal-human interface – using a “One-Health” approach. His research encompasses the pathogenesis, innate immune responses, transmission, ecology and epidemiology of human and animal influenza viruses such as avian influenza subtypes H5N1, H9N2 and H7N9, the emergence of the 2009 pandemic H1N1 from swine, and coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-1, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. Author: Joseph Sriyal Malik Peiris, University of Hong Kong Runtime: 1 hour