NIH–FDA COVID SIG Lecture with Valentina Parma, Ph.D. Air date: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Valentina Parma, Ph.D., is Assistant Director at Monell Chemical Senses Center, Philadelphia. From the speaker: "I am a psychologist interested in human olfaction across the lifespan. Both my basic and translational work aims at finding ways to use smell as an opportunity to improve health. I use behavioral and physiological methods to understand how odors influence typical and atypical behavior. Recently, I have been chairing the Global Consortium for Chemosensory Research (GCCR) to understand how smell, taste and chemesthesis are affected by COVID-19 and other respiratory disorders, I have co-developed smell tests to facilitate awareness of chemosensory loss and distortion, and I am working to bring new solutions to favor chemosensory recovery." Author: Valentina Parma, Ph.D., Monell Chemical Senses Center Runtime: 1 hour