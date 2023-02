You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

CCDI Symposium Air date: Friday, March 24, 2023, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The purpose of the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative (CCDI) Symposium is for the childhood cancer community to gather to receive and exchange information about the progress the Institute has made on this initiative, and better understand what the future holds. Speakers and panelists will share their expertise on subjects related to the symposium's three main topics: Cohorts for Clinical and Translational Research, Clinical Data and Annotation, and Accelerating Clinical Trials in Childhood Cancer.



For more information go to https://events.cancer.gov/nci/ccdisymposium Author: Childhood Cancer Data Initiative