You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH–FDA COVID SIG Lecture with Michael Diamond, WUSTL Air date: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Michael S. Diamond, MD, PhD, is the Herbert S. Gasser Professor, Departments of Medicine, Molecular Microbiology, Pathology & Immunology, WUSTL. Diamond’s laboratory studies the molecular basis of disease of globally emerging RNA viruses, and focuses on the interface between pathogenesis and host immunity. He identified many of the key innate and adaptive immune system components that define protection against flaviviruses, and the viral genes that antagonize this response. His laboratory made a seminal discovery by identifying a novel pathogen-associated molecular pattern (lack of 2′-O methylation on the 5′ viral RNA cap) and mechanism of innate immune restriction through IFIT1 proteins. His group has used genome-wide screening to identify host factors required by viruses, including novel entry receptors for multiple alphaviruses of global concern. He has led the field in studying mechanisms of pathogenesis of Zika virus infection and disease including in pregnancy, and more recently studied how the microbiome modulates immunity and infection of arthropod-transmitted viruses His group also has generated, characterized, and mapped thousands of neutralizing antibodies against Zika, West Nile, Dengue, Mayaro, and Chikungunya viruses. His work has led directly to the development of antiviral therapeutic antibodies and vaccines against both flaviviruses and alphaviruses. Most recently, his laboratory has begun efforts to study the biology and pathogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 and is pursuing strategies for developing antibody and vaccine countermeasures and novel mouse models of disease and identifying correlates of immune protection. Author: Michael Diamond, M.D., Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour