You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Collaborating with NIH Intramural Investigators Air date: Friday, March 3, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This video features the special resources at the NIH Clinical Center and provides information on opportunities for research collaborations. The Clinical Center has a rich history of supporting the NIH portfolio of clinical studies, with talented investigators and specialized infrastructure responsible for the many medical breakthroughs that have happened here. Our nurses say there is “no other hospital like it”. Here you will find unique patient cohorts, state-of-the-art equipment, and one-of-a-kind services. For more information go to https://ocr.od.nih.gov/funding_opportunities.html



Author: Office of Clinical Research Runtime: 8 minutes