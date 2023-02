You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH/FDA IIG Seminar - Viral reservoirs and rebound in a model of perinatal HIV infection HHS Only Air date: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Chahroudi’s research group aims to discover mechanisms of HIV persistence, test translational cure-directed strategies, and uncover immunopathologies caused by Zika virus and SARS-CoV-2 infections using pediatric models and patient samples. Her group’s HIV research is centered on mother-to-child transmission of HIV. Using nonhuman primate models of pathogenic and nonpathogenic SIV infections, her group aims to elucidate the mechanisms responsible for breastfeeding transmission. Dr. Chaahroudi has found that sooty mangabeys, a natural SIV host species, rarely transmit SIV from mother to infant. A better understanding of the mechanisms underlying this protection from vertical transmission may have far-reaching implications for the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/immunology-seminars Author: Ann Chahroudi Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes