NIDCD Postdoctoral Training Programs Webinar Air date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The goal of the NIDCD’s postdoctoral training program is to help ensure that a diverse pool of highly trained scientists is available to address the nation's biomedical, behavioral, and clinical research needs. Opportunities include individual fellowships and awards that support the transition from postdoctoral fellow to independent investigator. Note: Fellowships are available to support the training of pre- and postdoctoral scientists, dual-degree investigators, and senior researchers, but this webinar will only cover postdoctoral opportunities. Author: Rivera-Rentas Runtime: 1 hour