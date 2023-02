You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH/FDA IIG Seminar - Cornelia Bergmann HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Bergmann lab researches innate and adaptive immune responses to viral infection of the central nervous system (CNS), with an emphasis on mechanisms contributing to viral persistence and demyelinating disease, similar to multiple sclerosis in human. Control of viral encephalomyelitis or latent/persisting viruses in the central nervous system (CNS) poses a challenge to provide protection while minimizing immune-mediated damage to neurons and glia. Dr. Bergmann’s research interests reside in two broad areas of neuroinflammation and central nervous system (CNS) pathology: one investigates innate and adaptive immune responses in the neurotropic coronavirus (mouse hepatitis virus;MHV) encephalomyelitis model, with an emphasis on mechanisms contributing to viral persistence; the other uses viral and autoimmune T cell-induced CNS inflammation to study immune-mediated demyelination and repair.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/immunology-seminars Author: Cornelia Bergmann Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes