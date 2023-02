You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH/FDA IIG Seminar - Exciting Hematopoietic Stem Cells HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Prof. Gazit studies hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) – the adult stem cells that give rise to all types of blood and immune cells. Not only are HSCs of vital importance for the entire blood and immune system, but they are also the functional unit enabling bone marrow transplants. HSCs are already saving tens of thousands of patients every year by using them in bone marrow transplants. Prof. Gazit’s lab seeks to directly reprogram blood cells back to HSCs in order to generate novel models for leukemia study and understand HSCs within the immune response. Using advanced molecular biology enables the discovery of key regulators for normal and malignant HSCs. Increased understanding of HSCs under stress will open up new opportunities to diagnose and minimize some of the pathologies associated with chronic inflammation.



Author: Roi Gazit Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes