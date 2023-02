You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Health Disparities among Sexual and Gender Minorities (SGM) Air date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The goal of this virtual two-day meeting is to identify priority research areas to understand and address SGM health disparities. Specifically, the workshop objectives are to identify research gaps in: (1) data sources and measures that can be used to assess and address SGM health disparities, (2) mechanisms and pathways that drive/cause SGM health disparities, and (3) interventions with the potential to mitigate/reduce SGM health disparities. The workshop will bring together a diverse set of researchers with expertise on important health outcomes (e.g., cancer, mental/behavioral health, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity, and pandemic-related disparities) among SGM (e.g., lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, two-spirit, queer, and others) populations. Author: NIMHD Runtime: 6 hours, 30 minutes