You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Research Roundup NIH Only Air date: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The purpose of this Research Roundup is to enhance our connectivity and get to know the exciting diversity of experimental projects ongoing in the CCR POB community. Author: No speaker as of yet Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes