CCR Grand Rounds Air date: Friday, February 3, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: CCR Grand Rounds “Personalized Celular Therapy for Cancer” Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D. PROFESSOR OF MEDICINE WITH TENURE PROFESSOR OF SURGERY PROFESSOR OF MOLECULAR AND MEDICAL PHARMACOLOGY UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES (UCLA) Friday, February 3, 2023 12:00–1:00 p.m. Lipsett Amphitheater (Masks required) Also available to view via NIH Videocast. Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D. is Professor of Medicine, Professor of Surgery, and Professor of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), Director of the Tumor Immunology Program at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center (JCCC), Director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) Center at UCLA. Dr Ribas is a physician-scientist who conducts laboratory and clinical research in malignant melanoma, focusing on gene engineered T cells, PD-1 blockade and BRAF targeted therapies. His National Cancer Institute (NCI), State of California and foundation-supported research laboratory studies mechanism of action of treatments and therapy response and resistance. He has been instrumental in the clinical development of several agents approved by the FDA, including pembrolizumab (Keytruda), tremelimumab (Imjudo), axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta), vemurafenib (Zelboraf), cobimetinib (Cotellic), dabrafenib (Tafinlar) and trametinib (Mekinist). He is the recipient of AACR Richard and Hinda Rosenthal Award, William B. Coley Award from Cancer Research Institute (CRI), AACR-CRI Lloyd J. Old Award in Cancer Immunology, two NCI Outstanding Investigator Awards, awarded a Doctor Honoris Causa from the University of Buenos Aires and the Free University of Brussels, profiled as one of the five Visionaries in Medicine by the New York Times (May 27, 2018) and Great Immigrant by the Carnegie Foundation. He is past-president of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), an elected Fellow of the AACR Academy, the Royal Academy of Medicine of Catalonia, the American Society of Clinical Investigation, and the U.S. National Academy of Medicine Author: Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour