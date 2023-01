You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Leadership Lessons Lecture with Dr. Harvey Alter Air date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Lasker Lessons in Leadership lecture series is held biannually and features luminaries in science sharing their career advice. The goal of the series is to foster a sense of leadership responsibility, enhance training by encouraging attendees to embrace leadership opportunities, highlight diverse career opportunities in biomedical science, promote networking and exchange of ideas, and identify future challenges in biomedical research. Author: Dr. Harvey Alter (sponsored by the NIH Oxford-Cambridge Scholars Program) Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes