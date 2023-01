You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIMHD will host Dr. Consuelo H. Wilkins, Senior Vice President and Senior Associate Dean for Health Equity and Inclusive Excellence Vanderbilt University Medical Center Air date: Thursday, February 9, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Consuelo H. Wilkins, M.D., MCSI, is a nationally recognized physician-scientist leader in health equity research focused on integrating social, cultural, and environmental factors into clinical and translational research. Dr. Wilkins is a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Geriatric Medicine within the Department of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She is the 2023 NIMHD Director’s Seminar Series Black History Month speaker and her talk will be “The Intractability of Health Disparities: Where Do We Go from Here?” Author: NIMHD Runtime: 1 hour