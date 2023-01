You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IMPROVE Awardee Workshop Air date: Thursday, March 9, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

NIH launched the Implementing a Maternal health and PRegnancy Outcomes Vision for Everyone (IMPROVE) initiative to support research on how to mitigate preventable maternal mortality, decrease severe maternal morbidity, and promote health equity. In Fiscal Years (FY) 2020 and 2021, NIH awarded over $20 million to support 58 projects through the IMPROVE initiative to rapidly improve understanding of and mitigation strategies for the leading causes of pregnancy-related and pregnancy-associated morbidity, from pregnancy through up to one year postpartum. The IMPROVE Awardee Workshop brings together researchers and clinicians supported by NIH IMPROVE funding in FY20 and FY21 to share their work and progress to date. Workshop participants will: • Share research results and lessons learned from their IMPROVE projects • Identify common themes and highlight shared research gaps and opportunities that can complement ongoing disease-specific work across NIH and collaborating organizations • Further define the needs of pregnant and postpartum individuals to reduce preventable causes of morbidity and mortality