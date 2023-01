You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Matrix Viscoelasticity and Cancer Air date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Changes in matrix stiffness is increasingly appreciated as a key variable in cancer research, but most current work ignores that tissues are viscoelastic, with time-dependent mechanical behavior. Using biomaterials that allow independent control over key variables, we find that the rate of matrix stress relaxation has dramatic effects on stem cell fate, and impacts multiple cell types in the tumor microenvironment, including cancer cells, monocytes, and T cells. Inspired by the importance of viscoelasticity to extracellular matrix, new medical adhesives are being synthesized from energy dissipative hydrogel networks.



For more information go to https://wyss.harvard.edu/team/core-faculty/david-mooney/ Author: Dr. David Mooney Runtime: 1 hour