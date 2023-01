You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Stadtman Chalk Talk: Dr. Ashley Solomonson NIH Only Air date: Thursday, February 9, 2023, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Ashley Solomonson, an NIH Stadtman Investigator candidate, will give a chalk talk on developmental metabolism, specifically how inborn errors of metabolism affect mammalian development in utero and how placental metabolism supports and responds to changes in metabolic homeostasis. The primary question that Dr. Solomonson's independent research program will address is: Is metabolism flexible during mammalian development? The placenta is derived from fetal cells and shares any heritable mutations with the fetus. Yet many inborn errors of metabolism are tolerated until after birth, suggesting that the placenta may compensate for metabolic dysfunction in the fetus. Understanding the basis of this compensation may inform therapeutic options for children with diseases that currently lack treatments. Surprisingly little is known about how perfusion of the early placenta alters metabolism to facilitate trophoblast differentiation, or the mechanisms used by the placenta to balance its own metabolic needs with that of the pregnant person and fetus in normal development. Dr. Solomonson's research will focus on two primary research objectives: 1) Identifying the metabolic pathways required for placental growth and function and 2) elucidating mechanisms by which the placenta responds to changes in maternal and/or fetal metabolic homeostasis. Author: Ashley Solomonson Runtime: 1 hour