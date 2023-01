You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Modeling Vaccine Responses and Tumor Immunity Using Lymph Nodes and Microfluidics Air date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Predicting the response of the immune system to a new vaccine, immunotherapy, or infection remains a grand challenge of biomedical science. Current models of immunity largely rely on in vivo animal studies that are difficult to control and analyze over time, or simple in vitro cultures that lack the spatial organization and cell-cell interactions of the body. Here, I will share our laboratory’s development of technology to model immunity outside the body. By combining intact, live cultures of ex vivo lymph node tissue with microfluidic devices, we can test the impact of localized drug delivery or the effect of coculture with tissue from a tumor or site of vaccination. I will also introduce recent work on towards developing a human micro-physiological model of a lymph node. Ultimately, these tools will be useful to visualize where, when, and how cells interact during immunity and inflammation, to reveal mechanisms of the immune response and inform the development of vaccine and immunotherapies.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/sigs/biomedical-engineering-scientific-interest-group Author: Dr. Rebecca R. Pompano, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour