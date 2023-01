You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee: Meeting 1 (Day 2) Air date: Friday, February 10, 2023, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Meeting 1 of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee will include (a) review of operations for the Committee members, (b) overview of the proposed scientific questions identified by the Departments to be examined by the Committee, (c) presentations on the evidence-based approaches for reviewing the scientific evidence, and (d) plans for future Committee work. Author: Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, HHS Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes