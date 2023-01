You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The diversity of neutrophils. HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Hidalgo is interested in the cellular and molecular mechanisms by which innate immune cells and their hematopoietic precursors contribute to organismal physiology and pathology. As a postdoctoral trainee he developed and used live imaging modalities to study acute inflammatory disease and discovered the receptors that mediate early neutrophil recruitment, and the signals that cause acute vascular injury. As an independent researcher at CNIC (Spain), his laboratory further developed tools to study thrombo-inflammation and the dramatic consequences in several organs, including the lung, brain and heart. The Hidalgo lab discovered new functions for innate immune cells, demonstrating that circadian rhythms in the bone marrow are entrained in part by neutrophils entering this organ, and that these rhythms are critical for immune defense and inflammation. His lab also interested in other type of innate immune cells, such as resident macrophages of the heart. As a Professor at Yale, Dr. Hidalgo is defining the fundamental organization and function of innate immune cells, from their development and specification under homeostasis, to their reparative or disease-promoting roles.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/immunology-seminars Author: NIH-FDA Immunology Interest Group Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes