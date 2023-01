You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar - Lineage tracking in rhesus macaques: new insights into natural killer cells and tissue-resident myeloid cells. HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Dunbar’s research focuses on understanding the process of hematopoiesis in vivo, as well as on optimizing and improving the safety of gene transfer into primary hematopoietic cells for therapeutic purposes. Her goals are synergistic: insight into the control of hematopoiesis is required to successfully manipulate and genetically modify hematopoietic cells; conversely, genetic marking of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells has provided novel insights into lineage relationships, stem cell dynamics, and stem cell numbers in vivo that are applicable to gene therapy, stem cell transplantation, and other clinical interventions. Dr. Dunbar and her colleagues have mapped the number, frequency, and output of individual stem and progenitor cells over time in the rhesus macaque model, via a quantitative, informative and high-throughput genetic barcoding approach. Novel and biologically/clinical relevant findings regarding clonal stability, frequency, lifespan, geographic location, and lineage bias have been generated utilizing this approach. In addition, Dr. Dunbar’s team has developed a number of new gene therapy vector systems for high efficiency transduction of monkey and human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells; has developed induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) in the rhesus model; and is investigating whether their use in regenerative medicine approaches can be made safe and effective.



Author: Cynthia Dunbar Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes