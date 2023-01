You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar - Tissue-Resident Memory T cells in cancer. HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Mami-Chouaïb laboratory has identified several constitutive elements of the tumor environment (TME) involved in the regulation of antitumor T-cell response. In particular: the influence of TGF-β on the expression and signaling of CD103 in CD8+ resident memory T cells (TRM), and the role of this integrin to sustain specific cytotoxicity and to promote T-cell recruitment within epithelial tumor regions; the role of hypoxia, epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and p53 in controlling tumor cell susceptibility to T-cell-mediated killing; and the effect of Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) gene mutations in promoting PD-L1 expression on cancer cells and escape from anti-PD-1 therapies. The laboratory’s objective is to make new advances in the field of tumor resistance to T-cell-mediated cytotoxicity and immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) immunotherapy. Through its various aspects, the aim of their research is to better understand how the TME influences the behavior and functions of effector T cells, in particular TRM, and impacts response to immunotherapies. Their goal is to improve current cancer treatments and contribute to the development of more effective combination therapies.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/immunology-seminars Author: Fathia Mami-Chouaïb Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes