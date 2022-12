You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Global Health Fellows & Scholars (FICRS) 20th Anniversary Air date: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Fogarty's flagship Global Health Fellows and Scholars program, now known as LAUNCH, will celebrate its 20th Anniversary in 2023. To mark the occasion, Fogarty invites program alums to join us for a commemorative event at NIH on April 13, 2023. The event will be an opportunity to celebrate alumni accomplishments and share our hopes for future cohorts. Attendees will also have a chance to network and hear from directors from several NIH Institutes and Centers about the impact of Fogarty Fellows and Scholars in the global health workforce. The Fellows and Scholars program, established in 2003, aims to foster the next generation of global health scientists by providing trainees, early in their careers, a one-year mentored research training experience at established biomedical and behavioral research institutions and project sites in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) as well as opportunities for post-professional trainees from the U.S. and LMICs.



For more information go to https://www.fic.nih.gov/News/GlobalHealthMatters/Pages/fellows-scholars-profiles.aspx Author: Fogarty International Center Runtime: 4 hours